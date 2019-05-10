Former Fugees rapper pleads not guilty to falsifying records

Washington (CNN)Former Fugees rapper Pras Michel pleaded not guilty today to four charges that were unsealed at his first court appearance before a federal judge in Washington on Friday.
He is being charged with conspiracy, making a false statement and two counts of falsifying records.
Michel was released and he is allowed to live at his homes in Florida and California as he awaits trial. His next court appearance will be May 16.
No additional details about his indictment were immediately available.
Michel has been tied to the 1MDB Malaysian money laundering and bribery investigation in reports.
Barry Pollack, an attorney for Michel, said the charges concern 2012 campaign contributions and that Michel is innocent of the charges.
"Mr. Michel is extremely disappointed that so many years after the fact the government would bring charges related to 2012 campaign contributions. Mr. Michel is innocent of these charges and looks forward to having the case heard by a jury," Pollack said in a statement.