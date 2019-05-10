(CNN) A Utah woman is hepatitis free after getting a piece of her son's liver in a lifesaving transplant.

"I feel like we are gaining ground every day. Starting to hope and dream and thinking about the future," Gwen Finlayson told CNN affiliate KTVX

The 63-year-old mother of four was diagnosed in 1991 with autoimmune hepatitis, which is caused by the body's immune system turning against the liver cells. Doctors warned that she would need a liver transplant in a few years, but she was able to stretch that to more than two decades.

"I would go to the hospital and stay. I wasn't getting over things," she said. "There were a lot of indications that this was going south in a hurry."

Finlayson went on the national transplant list last year, but the odds of her getting an organ looked pretty slim.

Read More