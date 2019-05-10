Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names -- again

(CNN) The Social Security Administration just released its list of most popular baby names for babies born in the United States last year.

Topping the list: Liam and Emma.

For Emma, it's the fifth year in a row at no. 1.

Liam, which first appeared on the top 10 list in 2012, retained its top spot for the second year

The second-place finishers are also the same as in 2017: Noah, on the boys' side, and Olivia on the girls'.

