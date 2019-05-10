A cardiac nurse couldn't afford a pacemaker for her dog, so she started a program to donate used ones to pets

(CNN) More than 20 years ago, Terri Mattula's dog Gator passed out while her husband was walking him.

They took Gator to the vet and learned he had a third-degree heart block and needed a pacemaker. However, they were both students at the time and couldn't afford one.

"That's urgent arrhythmia," Mattula said. "If a person had that kind of block, within 24 hours they'd have a pacemaker."

Now a nurse, Mattula -- who has worked in cardiology for about 17 years -- has started a donation program to recycle used pacemakers to help animals like her old friend, Gator.

"I get a lot of arrhythmia patients and there is a large amount of pacemaker work," Mattula said. "Explanted pacemakers are normally thrown away."

