(CNN) Renée Zellweger is ready to take moviegoers somewhere over the rainbow in "Judy."

The Oscar-winning actress appears to impressively channel legendary performer Judy Garland in the new teaser trailer for the film, from director Rupert Goold.

The movie finds the "Bridget Jones" star portraying Garland circa 1968 as she performs a series of concerts at a legendary London nightclub.

In a statement, Goold added that the fil