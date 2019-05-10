Guns N' Roses is taking a Colorado brewery to court over Guns 'N' Rosé ale

(CNN) Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Colorado brewery for trademark infringement over a beer called Guns 'N' Rosé.

The band claims that Canarchy Craft Brewing Collective's Oskar Blues Brewery started selling the craft ale as early as 2018 without the band's approval, according to California court documents obtained by CNN.

Merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, pint glasses, stickers, buttons, and bandanas carrying the Guns 'N' Rosé logo was also sold, the band says.

In August last year, the brewery attempted to register the logo but abandoned its application when lawyers for Axl Rose and other band members argued it was "confusingly similar" to the Guns N' Roses logo, documents say.