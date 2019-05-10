Breaking News

'Grey's Anatomy' will continue for at least 2 more seasons

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 2:01 PM ET, Fri May 10, 2019

(CNN)The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are returning for more shifts.

ABC has renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for two more seasons, which means the series created by Shonda Rhimes will run at least through its 17th season.
This year, "Grey's Anatomy" became the longest-running medical drama of all time, surpassing the number of episodes produced by previous record holder "ER."
ABC also renewed two other series from the Shondaland banner, "Station 19" and "How to Get Away with Murder," which will enter their third and sixth seasons, respectively.