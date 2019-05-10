Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 4:08 PM ET, Fri May 10, 2019

(CNN)Navigating another school shooting and diseases we thought were dead. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Opinion: Dealing with Colorado's school shooting

After every school shooting, families across the United States face difficult questions. Can a bowl of rocks help stop an active shooter? Should the teacher have a gun? Sports writer and father of two Jeff Pearlman shares the tough debates he has with his kids.

Iran's terrifying announcement

    Iran partially withdrew from the landmark deal it signed with the US and five other nations in 2015. Here are your questions and our answers to what Iran's nuclear deal announcement means for the world.
    Opinion: The Met Gala was more addictive this year

    From the theme to its social significance, here's how Monday's Met Gala hit a cultural chord.

    US places with the highest risk of a measles outbreak

    This year, the United States has seen the highest number of confirmed cases (more than 700!) since measles was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. See where the threat is greatest.

    What Brexit tells us about an already-divided England

    Small towns and big cities weigh in on life before--and after--the conversation about Brexit. Here's how Brexit "crystallized" England's divide.

    Why is bubonic plague still a thing?

    The plague has gone from causing 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages to causing close to 50,000 human cases in the last two decades.

    Analysis: Making sense of the US-China trade war

    What happens in a trade war? A lot--but even more when it's a war between the world's two largest economies. Here's why the coming days are crucial.

      Opinion: A revolution named Archie

      Baby Archie entered the world at a time when the UK is examining its very being. Read why the infant is being called "nothing less than a revolution."