Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Navigating another school shooting and diseases we thought were dead. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
After every school shooting, families across the United States face difficult questions. Can a bowl of rocks help stop an active shooter? Should the teacher have a gun? Sports writer and father of two Jeff Pearlman shares the tough debates he has with his kids.
Iran partially withdrew from the landmark deal it signed with the US and five other nations in 2015. Here are your questions and our answers to what Iran's nuclear deal announcement means for the world.
From the theme to its social significance, here's how Monday's Met Gala hit a cultural chord.
This year, the United States has seen the highest number of confirmed cases (more than 700!) since measles was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. See where the threat is greatest.
Small towns and big cities weigh in on life before--and after--the conversation about Brexit. Here's how Brexit "crystallized" England's divide.
The plague has gone from causing 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages to causing close to 50,000 human cases in the last two decades.
What happens in a trade war? A lot--but even more when it's a war between the world's two largest economies. Here's why the coming days are crucial.
Baby Archie entered the world at a time when the UK is examining its very being. Read why the infant is being called "nothing less than a revolution."