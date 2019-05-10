(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Trade talks between the United States and China ended without a compromise. See why that's a big deal here.
-- A parent warned officials that "something like a Columbine" shooting was ready to happen at Colorado's STEM School Highlands Ranch. On Tuesday, it did. Read CNN's interview with the parent who saw it coming.
-- Hollywood put its money where its mouth is. Three production companies said they won't film in Georgia after Georgia's governor signed the "heartbeat" abortion bill into law Tuesday.
-- Uber finally finally hit the stock exchange, and that means big news for investors. Here's who will get rich from the Uber IPO.
-- Almost 900 child recruits were released from an anti-Boko Haram militia in Nigeria. More than 100 of the children were girls.
-- Sold for sex in New York, now her story is told in street art. Read the story, and see the pictures.
-- Death was only a door for this creature. An extinct species of bird has re-evolved back into existence, scientists found.
-- Taylor Swift revealed how "Game of Thrones" influenced her latest album. Read how characters made it into her music here.
-- The wait for Kim and Kanye's newest bundle of joy is over. They welcomed the baby, via surrogate, into the world today.
-- Are avocados and almonds vegan? The answer lies in how you feel about bees.