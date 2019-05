(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Trade talks between the United States and China ended without a compromise. See why that's a big deal here.

-- A parent warned officials that "something like a Columbine" shooting was ready to happen at Colorado's STEM School Highlands Ranch. On Tuesday, it did. Read CNN's interview with the parent who saw it coming.

-- Uber finally finally hit the stock exchange, and that means big news for investors. Here's who will get rich from the Uber IPO.

-- Sold for sex in New York, now her story is told in street art. Read the story, and see the pictures.