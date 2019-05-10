Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 5:27 PM ET, Fri May 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

There&#39;s a new controversy, and it involves avocados.
There's a new controversy, and it involves avocados.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Trade talks between the United States and China ended without a compromise. See why that's a big deal here.
-- A parent warned officials that "something like a Columbine" shooting was ready to happen at Colorado's STEM School Highlands Ranch. On Tuesday, it did. Read CNN's interview with the parent who saw it coming.
-- Hollywood put its money where its mouth is. Three production companies said they won't film in Georgia after Georgia's governor signed the "heartbeat" abortion bill into law Tuesday.
    -- Uber finally finally hit the stock exchange, and that means big news for investors. Here's who will get rich from the Uber IPO.
    Read More
    -- Almost 900 child recruits were released from an anti-Boko Haram militia in Nigeria. More than 100 of the children were girls.
    -- Sold for sex in New York, now her story is told in street art. Read the story, and see the pictures.
    -- Death was only a door for this creature. An extinct species of bird has re-evolved back into existence, scientists found.
    -- Taylor Swift revealed how "Game of Thrones" influenced her latest album. Read how characters made it into her music here.
      -- The wait for Kim and Kanye's newest bundle of joy is over. They welcomed the baby, via surrogate, into the world today.
      -- Are avocados and almonds vegan? The answer lies in how you feel about bees.