At least 70 migrants drown off coast of Tunisia after boat capsizes

(CNN) At least 70 migrants drowned and 16 were rescued after their boat capsized near the Kerkennah Islands off Tunisia's eastern coast on Friday, according to the country's state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency (TAP).

The boat, carrying migrants of sub-Saharan origin, set sail from Libya, TAP said, quoting a regional source.

The number of victims could rise as Tunisia's Navy continues its recovery efforts, TAP reported. Navy units have recovered only three bodies so far, said Tunisia's Ministry of Defense, according to Reuters.

TAP said that the bodies of victims will be transferred to the Sfax Habib Bourguiba University Hospital.

Tunisia's defense ministry said that the boat had left the western Libyan port of Zouara on Thursday, intending to reach Italy, Reuters reported.

