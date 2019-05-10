At least 70 migrants drown off coast of Tunisia after boat capsizes

(CNN) At least 70 migrants drowned and 16 were rescued after their boat capsized near the Kerkennah Islands off Tunisia's eastern coast on Friday, according to the country's state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency (TAP).

The boat, carrying migrants of sub-Saharan origin, set sail from Libya, TAP said, quoting a regional source.

The number of victims could rise as Tunisia's Navy continues its recovery efforts, TAP reported. It added that the bodies of victims will be transferred to the Sfax Habib Bourguiba University Hospital.

The UK branch of the UN migration agency International Organization for Migration (IOM) tweeted that at least 50 people had died and that there were only 16 survivors.

🔴 Urgent: Another tragedy in the Mediterranean where a migrant boat leaving from #Libya capsized off the Tunisian coast. Initial reports suggest that over 50 lives were lost. — IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) May 10, 2019