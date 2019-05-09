Breaking News

A dust devil passed over NASA's lander on Mars

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 3:31 PM ET, Thu May 9, 2019

InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars.
InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars.
InSight&#39;s second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander.
InSight's second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander.
InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet.
InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet.
InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA&#39;s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
This is NASA InSight&#39;s first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander&#39;s solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays.
InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays.
InSight&#39;s first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander.
InSight's first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander.
MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars.
MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars.
This illustration shows the InSight lander as scientists and engineers first pictured how it would look on the Martian surface.
This illustration shows the InSight lander as scientists and engineers first pictured how it would look on the Martian surface.
This is one of the MarCO spacecraft that followed InSight to Mars, a suitcase-sized CubeSat that helped communicate the successful landing of InSight with NASA.
This is one of the MarCO spacecraft that followed InSight to Mars, a suitcase-sized CubeSat that helped communicate the successful landing of InSight with NASA.
(CNN)Dust storms on Mars have a bad reputation for covering the planet and spelling doom for solar-powered rovers, like Opportunity. But when a wind vortex, also known as a dust devil, recently passed over NASA's InSight lander, it actually provided some assistance for the stationary mission.

On February 1, InSight detected a wind vortex just before its two solar panels received bumps in power. Although they were small -- 0.7% on one side and 2.7% for the other -- the boosts suggested that the wind was actually lifting Martian dust from the panels.
The lander settled on the surface in late November, so it's had time to accumulate some dust.
The lander took a selfie not long after landing. The solar panels were pretty clear.
    This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck.
    And then the dust had time to settle.
    Dust accumulation on the lander.
    Wind has proved helpful to rovers in the past. The Spirit and Opportunity rovers received as much as 10% boosts in power after wind cleared their solar panels. And InSight's two large solar panels have lost about 30% of their power output since landing because of dust and distance from the sun.
    But unlike the rovers, InSight has sensors that share what the weather is like on Mars. Those sensors were able to measure the wind and dust interaction, which could help engineers design solar-powered missions. This data could also help scientists discover how wind is shaping the Martian landscape.
    NASA's InSight mission 'hears' first quake on Mars
    "It didn't make a significant difference to our power output, but this first event is fascinating science," said InSight science team member Ralph Lorenz of Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. "It gives us a starting point for understanding how the wind is driving changes on the surface. We still don't really know how much wind it takes to lift dust on Mars."
    The issue also came up when engineers were hoping that winds would help clear Opportunity's panels after it was caught in a planet-wide dust storm in June. But the mission officially concluded this year.
    What's the weather on Mars? InSight can tell you every day
    InSight's weather sensors detected a drop in air pressure coinciding with a rise in wind speed, signaling a dust devil. There was also an increase in electrical current for the lander. It happened at a time of day on Mars when the surface heat is greater than the air above it due to the sunlight's intensity.
    NASA's InSight mission catches Martian sunrise and sunset
      The wind direction changed about 180 degrees, also indicative of the wind vortex passing overhead, peaking at 45 miles per hour, and caused the biggest air pressure drop yet recorded on the Martian surface.
      "The absolute fastest wind we've directly measured so far from InSight was 63 miles per hour, so the vortex that lifted dust off our solar panels was among the strongest winds we've seen," said InSight participating scientist Aymeric Spiga of the Dynamic Meteorology Laboratory at Sorbonne University in Paris. "Without a passing vortex, the winds are more typically between about 4-20 miles per hour, depending on time of day."