Father of missing 4-year-old wants answers from her stepfather about disappearance

(CNN) Maleah Davis' father wants to hear about what happened to his 4-year-old daughter directly from the man who was with her the night she went missing: her stepfather.

"I'm not putting the blame on anybody," Craig Davis told CNN affiliate KTRK . "I just need the questions that aren't answered to be answered. There are so many unanswered questions. It's not for the public to answer to them for me. It's not for the police to answer them for me. It's not for the news to answer them for me. It's for Darion to answer for me."

Darion Vence reported on Saturday that strangers knocked him out and took off with Maleah Friday night as he, Maleah and his 1-year-old son were on their way to pick up Maleah's mother from the airport.

But Doug Adolph, a spokesman for police in Sugar Land, Texas, said that Vence's story changed multiple times.

"His story did not add up," Adolph said.

Read More