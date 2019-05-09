No smoke alarm found after Harlem apartment fire kills family of six

(CNN) Inspectors with the New York City Housing Authority had previously tested a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector at the Harlem apartment where a family of six died in a blaze Wednesday.

The successful test was carried out in January, the housing authority's interim chair and CEO Kathryn Garcia said. But investigators from the city fire department said that no smoke alarm has been recovered from the scene.

The fire, which began at a kitchen stove, was accidental and caused by unattended cooking, fire marshals said . New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the blaze, which broke out early Wednesday at the fifth-floor apartment and left two adults and four children dead, a "horrible, terrible accident."

Police responded to a 911 call at about 1:40 a.m. at the Frederick Samuel Houses in Harlem on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. After firefighters put out the blaze, responding officers found six people unconscious and unresponsive in the rear bedrooms, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced six people dead at the scene, including a 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. Two girls ages 11 and 6 and two boys ages 8 and 3 were also dead.

Read More