(CNN) At least three people were shot at a bar inside a mall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, authorities said early Thursday.

The shooting was at the Galleria mall, and the shooter is in custody, Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening said. She did not provide information on the condition of those shot.

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale has more than 100 retailers, according to its website. CNN has reached out to the mall for more information.

Developing story - more to come