One killed and 2 injured in a shooting at a bar inside a Florida mall

(CNN) At least one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a bar inside a mall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, authorities said early Thursday.

The shooting happened at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Martini at the Galleria mall, and the shooter is in custody, Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening said. Two people were taken to the hospital -- one in critical condition, she said.

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale has more than 100 retailers, according to its website. CNN has reached out to the mall for more information.

