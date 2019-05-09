A Catholic church hosted Louis Farrakhan for an anti-Facebook speech. At least one Jewish group was not happy about it

(CNN) One week after Facebook banned Minister Louis Farrakhan and others for promoting "violence and hate," the Nation of Islam leader insists that he is not a hateful person.

Farrakhan told those at Saint Sabina Catholic Church in Chicago on Thursday that he is "a hated man today."

"Saturday, God willing, I'll be 86 years old. I have never been arrested, no drunken driving," he said. "What have I done that you would hate me like that?"

Pointing to his mouth, Farrakhan said: "It's this that they fear. I don't have no army. I just know the truth. And I'm here to separate the good Jews from the Satanic Jews."

The Nation of Islam billed Farrakhan's speech as a response to the "public outrage over the unprecedented and unwarranted lifetime ban." The church's invitation to Farrakhan drew sharp rebuke from the Illinois Holocaust Museum. The organization criticized the church, saying the speech would provide a "platform for bigotry."

