(CNN) A Catholic church in Chicago is planning to host a speech by Minister Louis Farrakhan on Thursday night, just a week after the Nation of Islam leader was one of several people banned from Facebook for promoting "violence and hate."

At least one Jewish-led organization is criticizing the church, saying it will provide a "platform for bigotry."

Farrakhan's address at St. Sabina Catholic Church will be a response to the "public outrage over the unprecedented and unwarranted lifetime ban" by Facebook and Instagram, the Nation of Islam said in a statement on Wednesday.

Facebook owns Instagram and its ban applies to both social media platforms.

"This unjust sanction deprives the American public and others of the basic right to know. It is an abridgement of free speech in a country that presents itself as a democracy and does no public good," said Ishmael Muhammad, an aide to Farrakhan.

