Alabama removed its first black college student because of riots. 63 years later, she's being honored

(CNN) Autherine Lucy Foster's latest trip to the University of Alabama went a lot better than her first.

She made history 63 years ago when she enrolled as the university's first African American student. But the school removed her from campus after just three days because of death threats and riots.

Last week, she attended Alabama's spring graduation as the school presented her with an honorary doctorate.

She had to sue

Foster's journey from civil rights-era activist to revered luminary started in 1952, when she applied to the school after earning an English degree from Miles College. She was accepted, but the acceptance was rescinded because she wasn't white, a news release on the school's website said.

