Vibrator at center of tech sexism controversy gets its award back

(CNN Business) The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has returned an award for a women's sex toy, four months after it was revoked in a move that drew accusations of gender bias.

In January, the Lora DiCarlo Osé personal massager, marketed as a hands-free vibrator for "the holy grail of orgasms," was named as an Innovation Awards Honoree in the show's Robotics and Drone product category.

But shortly after, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which operates the conference, stripped Lora DiCarlo of the award, saying that "entries deemed by CTA in their sole discretion to be immoral, obscene, indecent, profane or not in keeping with CTA's image will be disqualified." It also banned the company from exhibiting at future shows.

Lora DiCarlo's founder and CEO Lora Haddock said the decision resulted from a systemic gender bias that pervades the tech industry

Haddock said in January that a "long, documented history of gender bias, sexism, misogyny and double standards" has plagued the CTA and CES specifically, noting that a sex doll for men was launched at CES in 2018 and that a virtual reality pornography company exhibits there annually.

Read More