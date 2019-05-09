(CNN) Valerie Plame, the former CIA officer whose identity was revealed during the George W. Bush administration in 2003, is running for Congress to represent northern New Mexico.

She said in a statement released Thursday that she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, the day after Scooter Libby, then-Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, was convicted for lying about his role in the leak.

"My career in the CIA was cut short by partisan politics, but I'm not done serving our country," said Plame, who is running as a Democrat, in a statement. "We need more people in Congress with the courage to stand up for what's right."

In July 2003, Plame's husband, former ambassador Joseph Wilson, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that in the months before the Iraq war "some of the intelligence related to Iraq's nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat." Plame's work for the CIA was reported in the media not long afterward.

The House seat became open when Rep. Ben Ray Luján , a member of the House Democratic leadership, announced a run for the US Senate in April.

