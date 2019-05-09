US seizes North Korean cargo ship, alleging sanctions violations

Washington (CNN) The United States has seized a North Korean cargo ship, alleging sanctions violations by the country, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The ship, the M/V Wise Honest, was "used to illicitly ship coal from North Korea and to deliver heavy machinery to the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)," the Justice Department said, alleging that "payments for maintenance, equipment, and improvements of the Wise Honest were made in US dollars through unwitting US banks.

"This conduct violates longstanding US law and United Nations Security Council resolutions," the Justice Department said.

It's unclear precisely when the ship was seized by the US, but a warrant for the seizure of the M/V Wise Honest was issued by a US federal judge in July 2018, according to a forfeiture complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

According to the complaint, Indonesian maritime authorities intercepted and detained the ship on April 2, 2018. The North Korean captain of the ship was arrested and charged with violations of Indonesian maritime law, according to the complaint, which says he was convicted by an Indonesian court in November 2018 of "offenses related to improper documentation for the ship."

