Trump says he'll leave Mueller testimony up to Barr

(CNN) President Donald Trump reversed course again Thursday that he will leave it up to Attorney General William Barr as to whether special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress.

"I'm going to leave that up to our very great attorney general. He'll make a decision on that," Trump said, adding that Mueller's report has come out and it is done.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted, "Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!" But an administration official told CNN's Jim Acosta that Trump was merely "expressing his opinion," and was not necessarily expressing intent to block Mueller's testimony.

Trump cited the price of the investigation, the number of "angry Democrats" investigating, and the documents the White House and campaign provided, saying "nobody" was more transparent than he was.

The report, Trump said, found "no collusion and essentially no obstruction." This is the first time Trump has hedged on obstruction -- the report did not make a determination on obstruction of justice.