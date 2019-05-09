Washington (CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, said goodbye to the Justice Department on Thursday.

"Justice is in good hands," Rosenstein told a packed crowd of current and former department officials, friends and well-wishers gathered in the department's Great Hall.

While not directly mentioning the Russia investigation he led for nearly two years or some of its more controversial moments, the deputy attorney general said Thursday that it's "most important to follow the rules when the stakes are highest."

Rosenstein's farewell celebration came two years to the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump that led to Mueller's appointment.

At the gathering, Rosenstein extolled the work of federal prosecutors, the power they wield and how "allegations carry severe consequences."