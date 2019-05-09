Former intelligence analyst charged with leaking classified docs to reporter

Washington (CNN) A former intelligence analyst for the National Security Agency and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was arrested Thursday morning and charged with providing classified information and documents to a reporter.

Former airman Daniel Everette Hale, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court later Thursday, the Justice Department said.

He is accused, in part, of printing 36 documents from his NGA computer in 2014, including 23 unrelated to his duties at the agency, and providing "at least 17 to the reporter and/or the reporter's online news outlet, which published the documents in whole or in part. Eleven of the published documents were classified as Top Secret or Secret and marked as such."

