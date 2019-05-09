Harris asks Barr to clarify whether Trump pressured him to investigate anyone

Washington (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris Thursday asked Attorney General William Barr to clarify whether President Donald Trump ever pressured Barr to open an investigation into any individual.

Barr waffled last week when Harris asked him at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing if Trump had ever asked him to open an investigation into anyone.

In the letter to Barr, Harris, who is running for president, wrote, "Today, the President all but confirmed that he has made such a request when he called publicly for the prosecution of a former Cabinet secretary and then stated that his 'people' disagreed with him."

"In light of the President's deeply troubling statements, I request that you supplement your testimony and clarify your answers to my question," Harris' letter reads.

Read More