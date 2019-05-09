You'll never believe what Trump said about the Mueller report today

Washington (CNN) "The Mueller report came out -- that's the Bible."

That is a real quote said on Planet Earth by Donald John Trump on May 9, 2019.

Yes, that's the same Donald Trump who is the President of the United States. And who has spent much of the past 18 months running down special counsel Robert Mueller, the team he assembled and the report he released on Russian interference in the 2016 election and the possibility that the President obstructed that probe.

In fact, in the same impromptu press conference at the White House on Thursday where Trump praised the Mueller report as the "Bible," he also said the following:

1. The special counsel investigation was run by "17 or 18 very angry Democrats who hated Donald Trump."