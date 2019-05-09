Why Democrats are 'playing into Trump's hands' on impeachment

(CNN) John Anzalone was one of the primary pollsters for President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection. He's also helped shepherd dozens of Democratic candidates at all levels into office. But Anzalone isn't your typical Democratic consultant. He's long been based in Alabama and has taken to Twitter -- and other forms of media -- of late to make the case that the idea that the Democratic Party base is super liberal and badly wants President Donald Trump impeached is simply wrong.

I reached out to Anzalone, who has done work for former Vice President Joe Biden in the past, to chat with him about his thoughts on the party and where it's going. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: You recently told The New York Times this: "There is this narrative about Democratic primary voters that they're all about anger and the fight, or principles. But real voters know one thing: If anything is going to get done to help them, it'll have to be done across party lines." What leads you to that conclusion? Data?

Anzalone: There is evidence in polling everywhere. In a : There is evidence in polling everywhere. In a CNN April poll of Democratic primary voters, 77% said that being "willing to work with Republicans to get things done" was important to them personally in deciding who to vote for. And we have seen it in focus groups for years. Democratic voters know that if you are going to get impactful things done for the middle class you have to work across party lines.

They live in reality and not utopia and they distill issues that way as well. They know what is doable and what is just rainbows and unicorns. That's why a big majority of primary voters pick improving and protecting the Affordable Care Act over trying to pass "Medicare for All." They know what can get done and what can't.

Read More