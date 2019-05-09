Here's who has qualified for the Democratic primary debates

(CNN) The Democratic National Committee in February announced new rules for the first two presidential primary debates of the 2020 election cycle, set for June and July. Anticipating a historically large field, the DNC said that a maximum of 20 candidates could qualify for the debates, and that the eventual field for each debate would be divided into two randomized lineups, to debate across two nights.

In announcing the new debate rules, the DNC set two potential qualification requirements for the field:

Achieve at least 1% support in three polls from an approved list of pollsters

Receive campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states

In the event that more than 20 candidates met at least one of those thresholds, the DNC said cuts would be made prioritizing candidates who met both thresholds, first based on average performance in qualifying polls, then, if a further tiebreaker is needed, by number of unique donors.

Last week, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet entered the White House race, and both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock are expected to announce whether they will run for president in the coming weeks. If de Blasio and Bullock join the race, there would be 23 Democratic candidates running for president , meaning at least 3 wouldn't make the debate stage

Read More