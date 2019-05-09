Joe Biden is the clear 2020 front-runner now

(This is the 12th edition of our power rankings of Democrats most likely to get their party's presidential nomination in 2020.)

(CNN) The lengthy run-up to Joe Biden's official entrance into the 2020 race was, in a word, shaky. Which makes his flawless execution of the early days of his actual candidacy all the more impressive.

Those are all the traits of a front-runner. And while it's not terribly surprising that Biden is back on top of the race, what we find remarkable is the ease -- and rapidity -- with which he has achieved that position. Now the question Biden has to answer is, how long can he stay on top?

Below, the 10 candidates with the best chance of winding up as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.