Arsenal to face Chelsea in all-English Europa League final

(CNN) Arsenal will face Chelsea in another all-English final after both London clubs made it through to the Europa League final.

A day after Tottenham set up an all-English Champions League final against Liverpool, Arsenal overcame Valencia in Spain, while Chelsea held its nerve to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties.

It is the first time one country has provided all four finalists for both the Champions League and Europa League.

It was Arsenal that had the more comfortable evening as it eased past Spanish side Valencia.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Arsenal came from behind to win 4-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.

Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's second goal of the night in Valencia.

