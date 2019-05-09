Arsenal to face Chelsea in all-English Europa League final

(CNN)Arsenal will face Chelsea in another all-English final after both London clubs made it through to the Europa League final.
A day after Tottenham set up an all-English Champions League final against Liverpool, Arsenal overcame Valencia in Spain, while Chelsea held its nerve to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties.
It is the first time one country has provided all four finalists for both the Champions League and Europa League.
It was Arsenal that had the more comfortable evening as it eased past Spanish side Valencia.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Arsenal came from behind to win 4-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick and Alexandre Lacazette was also on target as Arsenal became the third English club to reach a European final in as many days.
The victory was particularly sweet for Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, formerly of Valencia, who is attempting to win the competition for a fourth time.
Arsenal breezes through
After a difficult opening 15 minutes in which Valencia took the lead through Kevin Gameiro, Arsenal grew into the contest and hit back through Aubameyang's exquisite finish.
That goal appeared to knock the home side's confidence and when Lacazette added Arsenal's second five minutes after the interval.
But Valencia rallied and Gameiro leveled just eight minutes later to set up a tense final half hour.
Yet, any hopes the home side may have had of a comeback were quickly curtailed when Aubameyang grabbed his second and Arsenal's third with a neat finish
The Gabon international then completed his treble with just two minutes remaining to send Arsenal into the final on May 29.
Emery, who won the trophy three times in succession with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, will now hope his side can overcome Chelsea, which needed penalties to beat Eintracht Frankurt.
After a 1-1 draw in Germany, Thursday's game finished with the same scoreline, leaving the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.
And it was Chelsea that held its nerve in the shootout with Eden Hazard scoring the winning penalty to send his side through to Baku on May 29.
More to follow...