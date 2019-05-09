(CNN) Two alleged Russian intelligence agents have been convicted on terrorism charges for their role in an attempted 2016 coup in the small European nation of Montenegro. Both were tried in absentia, and their whereabouts are unknown.

They and eleven other people from Montenegro and nearby Serbia were sentenced on Thursday at the high court in the capital Podgorica, Reuters reports.

Judge Suzana Mugosa ruled that the group tried to take over the country's parliament on the eve of elections in October 2016, and to kidnap then- Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic with the aim of derailing the country's NATO membership bid.

Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov received 15- and 12-year jail terms respectively. Interpol has issued a red notice for them.

Shishmakov was also tried for inciting acts against the constitution and safety of Montenegro.

