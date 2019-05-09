'Power' to end with massive Season 6

(CNN) It will soon be over for Ghost and the gang.

Starz has announced it is ending its wildly popular crime drama "Power" with Season 6.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the 'Power' story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Carmi Zlotnik, the president of programming for Starz, said in a statement. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the 'Power' universe."

The show is centered around the life of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick), a crime kingpin whose efforts to go straight are frustrated by those close to him.