Fran Drescher hints that 'The Nanny' may be in the works for Broadway

(CNN) Is "The Nanny" headed to the Great White Way?

"Peter (Marc Jacobson) and I are doing a 'Nanny'-related project that's very big, that I think the fans will be thrilled with," Fran Drescher told CNN on Wednesday night at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball, where she was receiving the organization's lifetime award.

When pressed as to whether the project would be a TV reboot, she immediately said, "No (not TV). ... I can't do the TV right now until we get this up."

But when asked about Broadway, she smiled and began laughing, "I can't say! We're going to be announcing it very soon, but my producer isn't ready. Right now we are in the writing (stages) and meeting directors."