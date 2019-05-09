Audible members can take up to 70% off all titles for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just days away, and Audible is coming in at just the right moment with quite a flash sale. The Amazon-owned audiobook giant is taking up to 70% off its entire collection for its members.

An Audible membership costs $14.95 a month, after a 30-day free trial. Members get one credit a month, which is good for one free audiobook a month, a 30% discount on all titles, and access to two Audible Originals a month. And yep, you can give Audible as a gift in one-month ($15; amazon.com), three-month ($45; amazon.com), six-month ($90; amazon.com) and 12-month ($150; amazon.com) subscriptions.

You can access Audible from the app for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and FireOS. Plus you can ask Alexa to stream an audiobook on an Echo smart speaker, and a Kindle can even read a title to you. Amazon has done a terrific job of integrating Audible and the ability to listen from almost any of its services.

Audible also has a content recommendation system to help you find your next great read -- or rather, great listen. You might find a book like "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, "Bossypants" by Tina Fey, or "I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World" by Malala Yousafzai that would be perfect to listen to with your mother or some other special woman in your life.

So don't wait -- it's the perfect time to score up to 70% off an audiobook or two, with an Audible membership.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.