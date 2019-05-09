(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump changed his mind. Today, he said he'll let Attorney General William Barr decide whether special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress. Last weekend, he tweeted something different. Read up here.
-- The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. The President's inner circle was not pleased.
-- Tensions escalated overseas. The United States seized a North Korean cargo ship for violating sanctions. The Dow fell more than 100 points in anticipation of US tariffs on Chinese goods. And the world just got a bit more dangerous after Iran's nuclear deal announcement.
-- The police had their hands full after they seized more than 1,000 guns from a Los Angeles mansion. The effort required 30 officers over 15 hours.
-- Soccer legend David Beckham was banned from driving. He might be using his famous feet to get around for the next six months.
-- A BBC radio host posted a racist tweet about the royal baby. He was promptly fired.
-- A Florida judge ruled that this 3-year-old must receive chemotherapy against his parents' wishes.
-- We learned how much store managers at Walmart make in a year. It's not what you'd expect.