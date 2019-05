(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump changed his mind. Today, he said he'll let Attorney General William Barr decide whether special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress. Last weekend, he tweeted something different. Read up here.

-- The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. The President's inner circle was not pleased.

-- The police had their hands full after they seized more than 1,000 guns from a Los Angeles mansion . The effort required 30 officers over 15 hours.