Archie?!? That doesn't sound like a royal name

(CNN) Archie! It doesn't sound like a name for a potential future prince.

Archie is an approachable, nicknamey, old-school sort of name. Guys like Archie don't usually live in a palace. Archie is the buddy you go bowling with.

The newest royal bears no traditional given name, like his cousins George and Louis. Archie isn't even short for Archibald, a really old-school name. His formal, official given name is just ... Archie.

In America, at least, the name Archie conjures images of red-headed high-schoolers, football stars and irascible, bigoted old New Yorkers. But it's becoming trendy in England. And it's not just for boys.

