Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Royal baby name is announced by Meghan and Harry

(CNN) Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing to balance innovation with the need to maintain traditions in their choice of name for their son.

Hours after the world saw its first glimpse of Meghan and Harry's new son, the newborn's name was revealed on their official Instagram account as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While there are no rules for choosing names, the British royal family likes to honor those who came before them. Bookmakers had Arthur and Edward, as well as Philip (a nod to Harry's grandfather), among their top choices for a newborn son. But none of these made the cut.

"Instead of a traditional royal name, they chose a name they loved," said CNN's royal correspondent Max Foster. "What they are very much doing is reflecting their generation. They are not looking to history, they are looking to now."

A royal source told CNN that the couple chose Archie because they liked the name, and Harrison because it means son of Harry.

