Hundreds of students stranded at Texas school as downpour turns to flooding

(CNN) Hundreds of students were stranded in an elementary school Tuesday night as heavy rain hit southeast Texas.

A massive downpour kept buses and parents off the roads in Cleveland, Texas and forced Southside Elementary to keep students inside, Cleveland Independent School District spokesperson Susan Ard told CNN.

"In Cleveland we have a lot of low-lying areas," Ard said. "We can't get buses through."

About 200 students remained at the school late Tuesday, Ard said. A local church brought in cots for the students and staff to stay the night, Ard said.

More than 100 faculty and staff members remained at the school with plans to sleep in shifts to keep watch on the students, Ard said.

Read More