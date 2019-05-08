The Denver Nuggets Coach called school shootings an epidemic after one happened in his town

(CNN)Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a game Tuesday night and a team to focus on. But instead, during a pregame press conference, he took the time to address the shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he lives with his family.
Before talking about the Nuggets' Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Malone brought up the shooting, saying his prayers were with his community and thanking law enforcement for their quick response.
He explained that his daughters, who do not attend the school where the shooting took place, have been on lockout at their school twice in the last month.
"It's not just Highlands Ranch. It's not just Colorado. This is an epidemic and it continues to happen, and that's the frustrating thing. How do you stop it? Again, gun control, laws, whatever it might be. I'm not a politician."
The coach told reporters that he found out about Tuesday's shooting "two minutes" away from his home when his wife called him to let him know she was getting frantic messages from their daughters, scared for their lives and unsure of whether the shooter was at their school.
"When kids go to school, they should be going to school to learn, to have fun, be with their friends, not worry about an active shooter," Malone said.
Malone said that it's difficult to reassure his kids of their safety in an environment like this.
"I'm texting my daughter telling her she's going to be OK. I don't even know if she will be OK. This is every parent's worst nightmare, something that when you see your kids go to school in the morning, it's 'have a great day,' and you just assume everything is going to be alright and as we all know, it's not."
Malone wasn't the only voice from professional sports to weigh in on the shooting.
The Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies, and the Colorado Avalanche shared messages of condolence on their social media.
The Rockies posted a photo of their players bowing their heads saying, "Our hearts go out to the entire community as we pull together to begin the process of recovery."
Denver's football team thanked the first responders for their efforts in the aftermath of the shooting.
The Colorado Avalanche hockey team said, "We know all of Colorado will stand together," in part of their tribute to the tragedy