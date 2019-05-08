The Denver Nuggets Coach called school shootings an epidemic after one happened in his town

(CNN) Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a game Tuesday night and a team to focus on. But instead, during a pregame press conference, he took the time to address the shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he lives with his family.

Before talking about the Nuggets' Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Malone brought up the shooting, saying his prayers were with his community and thanking law enforcement for their quick response.

A bus evacuating students arrives at the Recreation Center at Northridge after a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

He explained that his daughters, who do not attend the school where the shooting took place, have been on lockout at their school twice in the last month.

"It's not just Highlands Ranch. It's not just Colorado. This is an epidemic and it continues to happen, and that's the frustrating thing. How do you stop it? Again, gun control, laws, whatever it might be. I'm not a politician."

The coach told reporters that he found out about Tuesday's shooting "two minutes" away from his home when his wife called him to let him know she was getting frantic messages from their daughters, scared for their lives and unsure of whether the shooter was at their school.

