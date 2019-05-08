(CNN) A fire that began in the kitchen of a fifth-floor Harlem apartment killed a family of two adults and four children overnight Wednesday, New York City officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a fire at about 1:40 a.m. early Wednesday morning at the Frederick Samuel Houses in Harlem on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. After firefighters put out the blaze, responding officers found six people unconscious and unresponsive in the rear bedrooms, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced six people dead at the scene, including a 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. Two girls ages 11 and 6 and two boys ages 8 and 3 were also dead.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lamented the death of the entire family midday Wednesday and said they would investigate the incident further.

"This is a gut-wrenching moment for all of us," de Blasio said. "At this point, all signs point to a horrible, terrible accident."

Read More