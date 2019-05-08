A man shot and killed 8 people after leaving a bar. The bartender who served him 5 drinks was arrested

(CNN) A bartender has been arrested more than a year and half after she served a man drinks before he went on a shooting spree and killed eight people at a football watch party.

The bartender, Lindsey Glass, 27, was arrested and charged last week with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person in violation of part of the Texas alcoholic beverage code that prohibits "Sale to Certain Persons." The charge is a misdemeanor, her attorney, Scott Palmer, told CNN Wednesday.

Glass was working at Local Public House in Plano, Texas, on September 10, 2017, when she served Spencer Hight five drinks before he left the bar and shot his estranged wife and seven other people, according to a police report.

Hight was served four times by Glass during two visits, according to the arrest affidavit. The first visit was near 2:30 in the afternoon and the second visit was about four hours later. He drank two well gins in the afternoon and two beers and a shot in the latter visit.

The affidavit states that Glass texted a coworker, Timothy Banks, from the bar about her concern over Hight's behavior and asked him to come talk to Hight, according to the police report.

