New York (CNN) More than three decades after a woman was slain in her Baltimore area home, new evidence -- including the re-examination of crime scene photos -- has led to murder charges against her husband, Maryland police say.

Karen Ann Norton, 23, was stabbed after returning home in Catonsville from work on December 17, 1985, with evidence first indicating a burglary, police say.

The case went cold quickly. Investigators initially said she was killed by an unknown suspect during a burglary. But police thought the break-in seemed staged and, over the years, began to narrow in on her husband, John Joseph Norton, as a prime suspect.

Karen Ann Norton

"There were five additional suspects in this case that were all eliminated, but investigators were unable to eliminate the husband over the years," Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach tells CNN.

"Police have long suspected her husband in this case but couldn't prove it. Just the fact that she was murdered in their house made him a suspect," says Peach.

Read More