Dominic Lipinski/AP Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, pose with their newborn son, Archie, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, May 8.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, introduced their baby boy to the world on Wednesday.

They named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's the first child for the couple, who were married last year.

The proud parents posed with their son for photos on Wednesday, two days after Meghan gave birth.