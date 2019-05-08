Elizabeth Warren supports removal of Sackler name from Harvard buildings

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports removing the Sackler name from all Harvard buildings and museums, a campaign aide told CNN Wednesday, on the heels of the senator's release of an opioid epidemic plan in which she excoriated the family behind the pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma.

Activists and others have called on the removal of the name from Harvard's museum collection of Asian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean art -- which is named after Arthur M. Sackler -- as well as other properties bearing the name. The Sackler family has donated significant funds to Harvard.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has been accused of knowingly exacerbating the opioid addiction crisis.

Warren, a former Harvard law professor, wrote in a Medium post Wednesday morning that Americans deserve a country "where when people like the Sacklers destroy millions of lives to make money, they don't get museum wings named after them, they go to jail."

Asked by CNN whether the Democratic presidential candidate supports the removal of the family name from any Harvard buildings and museums, the aide said she does.