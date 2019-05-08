Trump invokes executive privilege over Mueller report

(CNN)President Donald Trump has invoked executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report and the underlying evidence just before the House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena for the materials.
The Justice Department informed House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Wednesday morning in a letter that the "President has asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials."
While this is only a "protective assertion" of executive privilege, according to the letter, it is a dramatic escalation in the ongoing battle between the Department of Justice and Democrats on Capitol Hill after negotiations over the report went nowhere for weeks.
Barr sent a letter dated Wednesday to the President, requesting he make a protective assertion of executive privilege with respect to the documents the House committee subpoenaed.
"Faced with Chairman Nadler's blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General's request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
Nadler set Wednesday's Judiciary Committee vote to hold Barr in contempt after the attorney general did not agree to comply with a subpoena for the documents by Monday's 9 a.m. ET deadline.
Last month, the Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mueller report to the public, and a version with fewer redactions to Congress.
Barr redacted four types of information from the Mueller report: grand jury material, classified information, material tied to ongoing investigations, and information that could harm "peripheral third parties."
Democrats have demanded to see the grand jury material in the Mueller report, but Barr has argued he can't legally release that information nor has he asked a court for permission to do so.
