Senate Intel at standoff with Trump Jr. after issuing subpoena for testimony

Washington (CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. for him to return and testify again, and the committee is now at a standoff with President Donald Trump's eldest son, according to sources familiar with the matter.

One option Trump Jr. is considering in response to the subpoena is to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, and another is just to not appear at all, according to one source.

Discussions for Trump Jr's testimony began several weeks ago before the Mueller report was released, the sources say. Trump Jr.'s team resisted giving testimony, in part, because the findings of the Mueller report were still not known.

During the negotiations, the idea to use written questions and answers was floated, and at another time it was proposed that Trump Jr. sit for an untranscribed interview, according to one source.

The subpoena for Trump Jr.'s testimony marks an escalation of the Senate Intelligence Committee's probe into Russian election interreference. While House Democrats have fought with the Trump administration over their subpoenas, the Senate Intelligence panel is believed to be the first congressional committee to issue a subpoena to one of Trump's family members.

