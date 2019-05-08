(CNN) A painting of two migrant children holding a sign that reads "Bring Our Mom Back" will hang in the US Capitol for the next year as one of the winners of the Congressional Art Competition for high school students.

Dominick Cocozza , 17, of Virginia made the painting -- titled "Immigration" -- which features two concerned-looking children holding the sign. He created the piece as part of his art class portfolio focused on immigration before submitting it to the Congressional Art Competition, he told CNN on Wednesday.

"I had seen lots of pictures of kids carrying signs and stuff," he said. "So I thought by doing this one, I could mix the message in with my artistic abilities and capture that moment."

Rep. Don Beyer announced Cocozza's piece as the winner from his district at a reception Monday.

"This year's Congressional Art Competition winner, Dominick Cocozza, is a student at @YorktownHS," the Virginia Democrat tweeted. "His painting, titled 'Immigration,' will hang in the US Capitol for the next year. It is very striking."

Read More